Clarksville Police Department holding 41st Annual National Night Out on August 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department will be participating in National Night Out on August 6.

This will take place on the Austin Peay State University campus, in the parking lot between the Dunn Center and Fortera Stadium.

This will happen from 5 to 7 p.m. and is a free event!

There are more than 56 vendors participating and there will be school supply giveaways, demonstrations, bounce houses, free food, free haircuts and other activities.

The Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center mobile clinic will also be on-site and provide health and dental screenings and a limited number of well-child exams.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com).