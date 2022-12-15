Watch Now
News

Actions

Clarksville Police Department hosting holiday family food drive

Traditional food
Storyblocks
Thanksgiving dinner.
Traditional food
Posted at 10:50 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 11:50:34-05

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an easy way you can help families in need this holiday season.

Clarksville Police are hosting a family food drive and your help is needed to make it a success!

Next Tuesday, the department's Juvenile Engagement Team will hand out grab-and-go bags for families and students to enjoy during Christmas break.

If you have any items you'd like to donate, like canned foods and dry goods, you can bring them to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You can also volunteer to help out.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap