Clarksville Police Department hosting holiday family food drive

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an easy way you can help families in need this holiday season.

Clarksville Police are hosting a family food drive and your help is needed to make it a success!

Next Tuesday, the department's Juvenile Engagement Team will hand out grab-and-go bags for families and students to enjoy during Christmas break.

If you have any items you'd like to donate, like canned foods and dry goods, you can bring them to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You can also volunteer to help out.