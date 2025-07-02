Clarksville Police Department taking part in 'Operation Dry Water' over holiday weekend

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Law enforcement agencies are stepping up patrols on waterways this Fourth of July weekend as part of Operation Dry Water, a campaign to prevent boating under the influence.

With summer heat and sunshine expected across the mid-state for the holiday weekend, local waterways near Clarksville are likely to be packed.

"A big part of us being out here is being a presence so people can see that we're out here, and hopefully make fewer bad decisions, where enforcement doesn't have to take place," said Sgt. Gary Mefford with the Clarksville Police Department.

Those bad decisions include operating a boat while intoxicated, which carries similar penalties to driving a car under the influence.

"The biggest thing we look for is BUI — boating under the influence. That law is the same as you would think of for DUI," Mefford said.

The Clarksville Police Department is joining forces with other state agencies for the holiday enforcement effort; it's part of an initiative happening in communities across the country.

"Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, as well as the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, or TWRA — all three agencies will have boats out on the water this weekend," Mefford said.

Similar to operating a vehicle, it's illegal to operate a boat with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher.

Boats in Tennessee don't have open container restrictions.

However, Mefford recommends having a designated operator who remains sober and another person who can be a spotter who also doesn't drink.

In addition to watching for dangerous behavior on the boat, crews will also be enforcing other safety regulations, including making sure young children are wearing their life jackets.

"Operating your vessel recklessly or under the influence not only creates harm for you, but it creates harm for others who are trying to enjoy their time in the waterway," Mefford said.

Click here for more information about boat safety in Tennessee.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

