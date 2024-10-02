Clarksville police handling a barricade situation of an unwanted guest at hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An unwanted Clarksville hotel guest is currently barricaded in a room, police said.

The situation started at around 1:15 p.m. when police received a 911 call about an unwanted guest at a Country Inn and Suites on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The unwanted guest became a barricaded suspect inside the room and Crisis Negotiators are attempting to negotiate with him. Adjacent rooms have been evacuated.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me newsroom@newschannel5.com.