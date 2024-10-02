Watch Now
Clarksville police handling a barricade situation of an unwanted guest at hotel

The Clarksville police are negotiating with an unwanted hotel guest at Country Inn and Suites.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An unwanted Clarksville hotel guest is currently barricaded in a room, police said.

The situation started at around 1:15 p.m. when police received a 911 call about an unwanted guest at a Country Inn and Suites on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The unwanted guest became a barricaded suspect inside the room and Crisis Negotiators are attempting to negotiate with him. Adjacent rooms have been evacuated.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

