Clarksville police identify murder victim as Fort Campbell soldier

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville homicide victim has now been identified as a solider out of at Fort Campbell.

Authorities discovered the incident Dec. 20 at 5 p.m., when Clarksville Police Department conducted a welfare check at a residence in the 400 block of Ringgold Road.

Police said when officers entered the residence, they located a male and female with gunshot wounds. The female — Tabitha Collard — was pronounced deceased at the scene, and emergency personnel life-flighted the male to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Additionally, police said it is believed that the second victim is responsible for the homicide and then attempted to take his own life.

CPD believes that there is no suspect at large and there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to contact Detective Hughes, 931-648-0656, ext. 5684.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

