Clarksville Police identify woman who was shot, open homicide investigation

Clarksville Police Department
Clarksville Police investigate homicide near Walmart
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 17:49:11-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The victim of the shooting that occured near 1249 Parkway Place has been identified as 23-year-old Wylil Alexander.

New information regarding the shooting revealed she will not recover from her injuries. The shooting is now a homicide investigation.

The shooting happened after a scheduled meeting was arranged between three individuals including Alexander. After a short interaction, Alexander attempted to flee the scene and was shot.

One suspect, a 14-year-old, has been caught and arrested by the Clarksville Police Department.

Police are still looking for 16-year-old O'Jarrion Griffin. This is an ongoing investigation.

