Clarksville Police Investigate Possible Kidnapping

A detailed photo led Clarksville Police officers to open an investigation into a possible kidnapping of a woman.
It happened Friday around 2: 15 p.m. in the area of Short Street and Sandburg Drive.
A witness nearby called police and showed officers the photo and video of what appeared when they arrived on scene.
It showed a woman being held in a choke-type hold by possibly a man being forced into a Black Hyundai Sedan.
Officials said the photo and video is the only information they have at the time.
We do not have the identity of the female or male and the photo shows the only physical information we have on either of them.
Police were actively investigating and trying to clean up the video and photo to gather more information.
They asked anyone that may see a vehicle and occupants which looks like the car and individuals to call 911.