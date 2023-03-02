Watch Now
Clarksville police investigate shooting in Sherwood Hills

Clarksville Sherwood Hills shooting_3-2-23 Dash 10.jpg
Posted at 3:37 PM, Mar 02, 2023
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person has been detained in Clarksville after a reported shooting in the Sherwood Hills area Thursday afternoon.

The Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting call on Lady Marion Drive and Fort Campbell Boulevard at 1:21 p.m. Officers are currently investigating the incident and "has some individual detained," according to Clarksville police.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Newschannel5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

