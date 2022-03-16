Clarksville Police investigating a deadly shooting on Forest Hills Drive

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A white male victim with a gunshot wound to the head was found dead inside a vehicle at approximately 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Clarksville police responded to a call about a shooting in progress in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive and upon investigation, believe the victim and the suspect are acquainted.

Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team are actively investigating further but do not believe the act was random.

Anyone with information or additional footage is asked to contact Detective Kilby at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5651.

To provide information anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477 or submit information online.