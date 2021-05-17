Clarksville police investigating a shooting Sunday evening

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police are currently investigating a shooting in the area of Preachers Mill Road. and Henry Place Boulevard.

The shooting occurred around 5:40 Sunday evening.

Preachers Mill Road is closed off between Allen-Griffey Road and West Creek Coyote Trail as officers work the scene.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes until further notice.

No further information is available at this time and NewsChannel 5 will update you as we learn more information from Clarksville PD.