Clarksville Police investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday at Mizu Japanese Cuisine

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the shooting at Mizu Japanese Cuisine at around 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

About ten minutes later, a second 911 call was received from a woman on Cabot Cove, reporting that someone was on their way to her residence with a gunshot wound.

Investigators have determined the two incidents are connected, with the initial shooting occurring in the parking lot behind Mizu Japanese Cuisine.

Both victims died from their injuries.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective DeJesus at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5290, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

