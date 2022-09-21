Clarksville police investigating related crash, shooting on Peachers Mill Road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police are investigating a related shooting and vehicle crash Tuesday evening on Peachers Mill Road.

Both incidents took place between the intersections of Broadmore Drive and Mill Creek Road along Peachers Mill Road.

There are no victims from either of these incidents, and no suspects have been taken into custody, police said.

The public should find alternative routes around this area while Clarksville police continue to investigate.

Clarksville police ask that anyone who may have information about this incident report those details to 911.