Clarksville police launch digital mapping program to quickly reunite lost people with special needs

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police have launched a new program to help officers quickly reunite people with special needs who have wandered from home with their families.

The initiative uses a digital mapping system that allows dispatchers and officers to identify individuals with autism, Alzheimer's, Dementia, PTSD and other conditions who may become lost or disoriented.

"Children with autism sometimes they elope, they like to escape, and when they do that sometimes it can be 2 in the morning and if the children are nonverbal they can't say where they live," said Angie Daniel, the Dispatch CAD Administrator for Clarksville Police and Fire.

Daniel developed the system to help officers locate families faster when they encounter someone who appears to need assistance.

"This allows the officers if they're at 123 Main Street and this person was found at the corner of Main Street and Commerce Street, if they'll pull up the map they can see 'oh you have an adult that's been listed with Alzheimers'," Daniel said.

Families can submit basic descriptions of their loved ones along with contact information through the city's website. The information gets added to a digital map that only dispatchers and responding officers can access.

When officers encounter someone who may need help, they can check the map to match descriptions and quickly identify the person.

"Right here where Mario is, we see that we have a special need adult. Once we have confirmed this is the guy then we have his caregivers information," Daniel said.

The program has already attracted 60 sign-ups since launching a week ago. The registration list remains open for families on Clarksville's website under 'Police' and 'Community'.

"It doesn't take long to fill the form out and once you hit submit it'll take you to submit the photo," Daniel said.

Daniel said the growing participation shows how simple solutions can make a significant impact for families and law enforcement.

The police department says once families add someone to the list, they quickly add that person to the map system.

Have a loved one with special needs? Share your thoughts on this new program and tell us about other community safety initiatives you'd like to see. Watch the full story and contact Kim Rafferty at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com with your ideas.

In this article, we used artificial intelligence to help us convert a video news report originally written by Kim Rafferty. When using this tool, both Kim and the NewsChannel 5 editorial team verified all the facts in the article to make sure it is fair and accurate before we published it. We care about your trust in us and where you get your news, and using this tool allows us to convert our news coverage into different formats so we can quickly reach you where you like to consume information. It also lets our journalists spend more time looking into your story ideas, listening to you and digging into the stories that matter.