Clarksville police: Officer shoots, injures man who pulled weapon on Durrett Drive

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An investigation got underway overnight after a Clarksville police officer shot a man who police say had a weapon.

Clarksville police said officers were called to Durrett Drive around midnight Thursday and made contact with a man in the backyard.

Police said officers began talking to him in an effort to deescalate the situation, but at some point, the man “produced a weapon,” and one officer fired.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where his condition was not known.

Police did not identify the officer, nor the man who was shot. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.

No additional details were provided.