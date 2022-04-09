Clarksville Police respond to crash on Tiny Town Road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tiny Town Road is shut down in between Needmore Road and Clearwater Drive following a crash early Saturday morning.

Clarksville police responded to a crash off of Tiny Town Road at 6:45 a.m. Saturday. No information about the cause of the accident or those involved have been released at this time.

Police report that power lines are down on the roadway at the scene. As crash investigators assess the accident, Clarksville police are asking the community to avoid the area until further notice.

Officers have had to completely shut down the area. The public is advised to find alternate routes until the area is cleared.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is released.