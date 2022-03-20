Clarksville police respond to domestic-related shooting and kidnapping

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday night police responded to a domestic shooting and kidnapping in the 500 block of Lafayette Road in Clarksville.

Upon arrival, Clarksville Police Department found a man gunshot wound victim at the scene.

Witnesses told officers that a black male held a female hostage at gunpoint, forcing her into a white Dodge Charger. As additional officers drove to the scene, they spotted the suspect's vehicle traveling north on Ft. Campbell Blvd. Officers pursued the vehicle to the 1200 block of Parkway Place.

The suspect stopped the vehicle and the female jumped out from the car to the ground. As officers went toward the vehicle, they saw that the female victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. The male and female gunshot wound victims were taken by life-flight to a hospital in Nashville. The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

Clarksville detectives determined that this was a domestic incident and there is no further information about the cause of the incident at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Hughes at 931-648-0656 ext. 5684. To anonymously report tips to the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 615-645-8477 or submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.