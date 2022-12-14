Man injured in domestic-related shooting in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Clarksville.

Clarksville Police responded to a scene on Chapel Street around 10:50 a.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper right shoulder.

After further investigation, police determined that it was a domestic-related incident.

Officials say that the suspect, Randal Stewart, 64, fled the scene after the shooting. Stewart was later taken into custody in Fairview, Tennessee at 12:39 p.m.

The 31-year-old man was transported to Vanderbilt Hospital from the scene. Police say that the victim is reported to be in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Weaver at 931-648-0656, ext. 5692 or call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.