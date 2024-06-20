Clarksville Police respond to domestic-related situation, no threat to community

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police responded to a shooting around 1942 Timberline Way just before 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Police currently have a perimeter set up and they said it appears to be a domestic-related situation.
Officials say there is not threat to residents to the immediate area and they believe it's an isolated incident.
We will update as information comes in.
