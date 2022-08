CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are asking drivers to avoid Tiny Town Road near Peachers Mill Road as they are responding to a fatal car crash in the area.

Parts of Tiny Town Road are closed until further notice. Clarksville Police ask drivers to seek out alternate routes if possible until the scene is clear.

No information about the cause of the crash is available at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.