Clarksville police search for assault suspect who fled scene

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for help locating the suspect of a targeted assault on a man at his home Thursday.

27-year-old Dalton Lawrence assaulted a 33-year-old man on Feb. 23 at 2:44 p.m. "at the victims' residence" before fleeing the scene, according to police. Investigators say this was not a random attack since both Lawrence and the victim are acquainted with each other.

Lawrence is described as 6' tall, weighing roughly 190 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. He should be considered "armed and dangerous," says Clarksville police.

Anyone with information about Lawrence's location is asked to call 911. Anyone with additional video footage of the assault or Lawrence leaving the scene is asked to please contact Detective Neal at 931-648-0656, ext. 5538.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers tip line at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip online at P3tips.com/591.