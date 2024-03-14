Clarksville police search for missing man, request public's help

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for help as they attempt to locate 53-year-old Shawn Beery, who was last seen 10 days ago.
Beery was last seen on March 4 at his home on N Henderson Way, says police. Beery works at Goodwill and contacted his employer on March 8, saying he would be at work the next day. Beery did not report for work on March 9.
Beery is described as 6' tall, weighing around 185 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
If anyone sees Beery or knows where he is, please call 911 so officers can check on his welfare. Anyone with information or additional video should contact Detective Neagos at 931-648-0656, ext. 5537.
