Clarksville Police Search For Missing Mentally Challenged Man

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Clarksville said they’re working to find a missing man who was described as mentally challenged.
Reports stated 59-year-old Ricky Prock and another man were reportedly dropped off by someone in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
Authorities confirmed the other man was found at Jenny Stewart Medical Center in Hopkinsville, but Prock was not with him.
According to the other man, they were separated at an unknown location.
Prock was described as standing around 6’ tall and weighing approximately 300 pounds.
Anyone who may see him has been asked to call 911 immediately.