Clarksville Police search for repeat burglary suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police are searching for a "habitual offender," who they say was caught on camera breaking into a business shortly after being released from incarceration.

On July 13, Clarksville Police officials say Michael Birdwell was caught on a surveillance camera breaking into a commercial business on South Riverside Drive.

They say he'd been released from supervision/incarceration for a previous conviction on June 18. Burglary warrants for Birdwell have been issued for Mr. Birdwell.

Police asked anyone with information on where he could be to call CPD or TIPS line 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.