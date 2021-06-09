Watch
Clarksville Police search for vehicle possibly connected to homicide

Clarksville Police Department
possible suspect vehicle
Posted at 11:15 PM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 00:15:00-04

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police officials asked for the public's help in their effort to identify a possible homicide suspect vehicle.

Police say Kahilil Robinson was killed on May 16 on Peachers Mill Road.

The department released photos of a possible suspect vehicle. Officials say the Black Nissan Rogue (between a 2014 through 2020 model) was last seen turning right onto Tiny Town Road from Peachers Mill Road after the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Carlton at 931-648-0656, ext. 5172, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit an online tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

