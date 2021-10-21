Clarksville police seek help locating runaway 7-year-old boy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police have asked the public’s help in locating a missing 7-year-old boy.

Police said 7-year-old Ayden Price was last seen around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at his home on Rosebrook Drive. They said Ayden got into trouble with his mother and ran out the door wearing only grey shorts with no shoes or shirt.

His mother notified the Clarksville Police Department just after midnight and several officers are searching the area.

Police said a “child is missing” notification was sent out and K9 officers are in the area assisting with the search.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also sent a helicopter to help with the search. Anyone with information was asked to call 911 immediately.