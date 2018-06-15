Clarksville Police Seek To Find Missing Mother, Son

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Clarksville have asked the public’s help in locating a missing mother and son.

Investigators said 49-year-old Michelle Hodges and her 15-year-old son, Joseph, have been missing since June 1 but weren’t reported missing until June 7.

According to police, Michelle Hodges has left on other occasions but her family is usually aware of a location. They said it’s unusual for her to leave without informing her family.

They left in a 2003 gold Ford Taurus with Tennessee tag 9A1-6V0.

Michelle Hodges is 5' 1" tall and weighs 160 pounds. Joseph is 5' 10" tall and weighs 140 pounds. Police said his photo wasn’t immediately available.

Anyone who sees them should call 911. Anyone with information can contact Detective Parrish, 931-648-0656, ext. 5356, TIPSLINE 931-645-8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously.

