Clarksville police seeking assistance in finding shooting suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Following a shooting that took place in Clarksville Thursday evening, Clarksville police (CPD) are asking for assistance in locating the suspect in the incident.

CPD said the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday. in the Lancaster Road area. The victim - Carlton Shaw - was found shot and transported to a medical facility for treatment.

Detectives have determined Akeem Abdul Baker to be the suspect in the shooting. Baker is described as a Black male who weighs about 220 pounds and is 6-foot-2.

Anyone who knows the location of Baker is asked to call CPD Detective Luebke at (931) 648-0656, extension 5646; Tipsline at (931) 645-8477 or submit a tip anonymously at P3Tips.