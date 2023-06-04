Watch Now
Clarksville Police seeking those involved with a shooting that leaves one woman wounded

Posted at 4:22 PM, Jun 04, 2023
The Clarksville Police Department is on the search for a suspect after a shooting leaves one woman wounded.

Police received a call around 1:15 p.m. Sunday about a shooting that occurred near 1249 Parkway Place.

When they arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had crashed into a dumpster, and a female driver with a gunshot wound.

She was taken by life-flight to a hospital in Nashville. Her status is unknown as of now.

Investigators believe the victim is familiar with the shooter. They ask anyone who might have information or video footage to call 911 dispatch.

No further information is available at this time as investigations are ongoing.

