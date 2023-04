CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville Police Department responded to a single-vehicle deadly car crash on Tuesday.

Officials arrived at the scene at Warfield Boulevard and Ted Crozier Boulevard at 10:12 a.m.

Warfield Boulevard eastbound is shut down following the crash.

Police are encouraging motorists to find an alternate route until the roadway is cleared. This is an ongoing investigation.

No other information is available at this time.