CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police are warning locals of several reports of scams where scammers make calls pretending to be members of the Clarksville Police Department (CPD).

The scam is aided by a practice called "Caller ID spoofing." Callers can use technology to make their caller ID appear to come from a local or well-known phone number.

In some recent incidents of caller ID spoofing, the number displayed on caller ID is 931-648-0656, or the real phone number for the Clarksville Police Department. In these incidents, scammers have given the name of an actual person that has worked or currently works for CPD.

Scammers are using these IDs to make threats of arrest if they do not receive payment.

CPD would like to make it very clear that they will never request anyone to make a payment over the phone. No law enforcement agency will accept money to resolve a warrant. You would either be served a warrant or directed to turn yourself in if there is truly a warrant out for you.

Do not provide personal information over the phone in any case unless it is a business transaction that you have initiated.