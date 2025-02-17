Clarksville residents deal with flooded homes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Solid yellow lines fade into floodwater in a Clarksville neighborhood that's where the work starts for Mikaeylae Allen.

"We are just out here helping them get out," said Allen. "

She went around Clarksville's flooded neighborhoods with her military husband and his friend earlier they found a family trapped in their home.

Minutes down the road Carsha Thomas can't even get to her apartment.

"Disaster my whole life is gone," said Thomas. "It is like everybody panicked all at once."

Someone knocked on doors asking people who live in the apartments on West Concord Drive to move their cars. Everyone there displaced by floodwater that couldn't drain.

She's a teacher and she moved in two years ago with her grandson. Comfort came in the lamp that made it feel cozy.

"Took a picture and cried had something we could call our own and we did it I did it all by myself," said Thomas.

Thomas has none of that now, her and her grandson only have the clothes they wear.

"I just need everybody's prayers pray for me and my grandson," said Thomas.

Carsha Thomas said she thought the insurance she paid in addition to her rent covered her belongings but it did not. A Go-Fundme has been set up by her family to help her and her teenage grandson get back on their feet.

