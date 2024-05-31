Clarksville residents to hold rally to keep the Mason Rudolph Golf Course

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents in Clarksville are making it known they want to keep the oldest golf course in the city.

Friday is the day the city had originally planned to close the Mason Rudolph Golf Course and turn it into a park, but instead people will hold a rally to keep the course in their community.

The rally will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the golf course.

A lot of residents have explained to the city and NewsChannel 5 how much the golf course means to them. People have shared their sentimental stories of how they first learned how to play golf at the Mason Rudolph course.

However, the work to maintain the golf course has fallen off over the years, and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts told NewsChannel 5, finding people to work on the course isn't as easy as it sounds.

He said he believes turning it to "Mason Rudolph Legacy Park" would better serve the community, but he put a pause on the plan after so many people spoke up against the change.

Mayor Pitts said he does not want this to become a divisive issue and he wants more public input before making the final decision for the area.