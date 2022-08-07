Clarksville road closure planned for fatal crash investigation follow-up

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sunday, the Clarksville Police Department will be intermittently closing the entire roadway of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard between Holiday Drive and Morris Road between 7 a.m. and 7:45 a.m. This time period may extend later into the morning if investigations are not completed by 7:45 a.m.

During the closure, a drone will be used to take overhead digital scans of the roadway for forensic purposes.

No traffic will be allowed to enter or exit the parking lots of the businesses within the sections of the roadway being scanned until scanning is complete.

The Clarksville Police Department apologizes for any inconveniences but assures the public that the scans are necessary for ongoing crash and traffic investigations. These will be used to help determine ways to mitigate factors that could lead to serious injury or fatal crashes in the future.

The time frame chosen is meant to be the least inconvenient to the public at large, as well as to business owners.

Motorists can expect brief delays in both northbound and southbound traffic, but there will be alternate routes and officers present to direct traffic during the closure.