Clarksville sees severe tornado damage Saturday afternoon

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Saturday afternoon, a tornado touched down in northern parts of Clarksville. It crossed I-24 around mile marker 1 and 2, and moved into Kentucky and out of Montgomery County.

Montgomery County officials confirme that public safety is in the search and rescue phase following the tornado activity. They are actvely searching homes for people who may be trapped or injured, and have confirmed there are some injuries and multiple structures have been destroyed.

Fort Campbell Blvd. at 101st is currently shut down, according to Clarksville Police. A storm shelter is open in north Clarksville at Northeast High School for those who need it.

Callers told NewsChannel 5 there were flipped semi trucks, debris and trees down.

More than 18,000 are without power in Clarksville. We have reports of damage on Spring Haven Court, off of exit 1 near Gatlinburg Road and on Tiny Town Road, as well as at Walnut Grove Church.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office sent this information on Facebook:

"We have confirmed damage to several houses in the area of Hand Estates in the vicinity of Garrettsburg Rd due to weather conditions. First responders and emergency services have staged in the area and are assessing the damage and the safety of the residents. Due to potential dangers from the weather, downed power lines, and debris, we asked that the community shelter in place and stay off the roadways."

We have pictures from Clarksville below, from Kizzy-Rae and Kayla Ninchritz on the right is Walnut Grove Church in Clarksville, and Ronnie Glynn on the left shows damage on Tiny Town Road.

Damage extended near the Tennessee Kentucky line. Photos of the extended damage are below.

Conny Mendoza

Ryan Guffy

viewer

Ronnie Glynn