Clarksville small business rebuilds after tornado damage

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a new beginning for a family-owned business in Clarksville after deadly tornadoes destroyed their building on Dec. 9 last year.

An empty feeling looms over the lot on Hadley Drive. No more dogs run, around and there is no more playtime in the sun.

As Kathy Conn walks in the quiet lot, weeds grow tall where a tornado destroyed her dog boarding and grooming business last December, Kathy's Pampered Paws.

"As soon as I hit Fort Campbell Boulevard, I knew it was bad," said Conn.

She remembers racing there. One of her employees and 38 dogs were inside.

"The front of it was smashed. It was just gone. We actually had someone email us and tell us that he found one of our business cards in his field near Bowling Green," said Conn.

Another employee, Emily Royea, also rushed there through blocked streets and downed power lines.

"You could hear the dogs through the building still in there, so knowing they were safe was our main priority," said Royea.

No one inside had a scratch.

In the meantime, Kathy's Pampered Paws operated nearby but the tornado did not destroy her spirit. In the year since she knew why she had to keep fighting.

"It is for them, our clients love us, my employees love their pups and we need to get back on the ground for them," said Conn.

Another step brings her closer.

"Yesterday was our groundbreaking, we had clients come out and our builder and the mayor came out it was really fun and really exciting and it just brings it to the surface that this is going to happen," said Conn.

Conn is especially excited about the cage-free boarding they will offer.

"It is going to be two stories, we are going to have an indoor play yard we are going to have a splash pad," said Conn.

You can't hear the barks now, but these renderings will soon bring playtime back to Hadley Drive. Kathy's Pampered Paws is expected to reopen at the original location on Haldey Drive by next fall.

