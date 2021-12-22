Clarksville teacher arrested for sexual battery charges

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities arrested a Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools System teacher this week for charges related to sexual battery and sexual battery by an authority figure.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office booked Heather Lelane Taylor Frazier for four charges of sexual battery and four charges of sexual battery by an authority figure-forcible fondling. CMCS said the charges weren't related to her position within the district, spokesperson Anthony Johnson said.

Ms. Frazier has served as Virtual School teacher in CMCSS. She had been at Northeast High since 2016 before being selected to teach at the Virtual School this year. CMCSS placed Ms. Frazier on alternative worksite after being notified of the investigation. Based on the information shared with CMCSS, the investigation is not related to her position as a teacher in the District.





A magistrate set her bail at $15,000.