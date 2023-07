CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 14-year-old Clarksville girl has not been located after running away from home last month.

E'Mya Woods was last seen leaving her home at 12:21 a.m. on June 24, according to the Clarksville Police Department.

Woods was last seen wearing a brown crop top with gray shorts and may be in the Caldwell area.

If you see Woods, please call 911 to report her location or contact Detective Grace Brisson at 931-648-0656 ext. 5718.