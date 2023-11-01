Watch Now
Clarksville Transit is recruiting new bus drivers amidst a shortage

Toney Cook
More than 500,000 people turned to Clarksville Transit to get around town last year - an increase from the year before. As the city continues to grow, that number is expected to grow too. But right now, the system is facing a shortage of drivers.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville resident Skyler Hebert is a frequent bus rider.

"I came over to pay my phone bill and now I'm just trying to get back to the other side of town," said Hebert, while waiting at the bus stop.

Without a car, he depends on Clarksville Transit and its drivers to get him around town.

"I think you get to meet all sort of folks on it, drivers are usually pretty cool," said Hebert.

But riders on the Cunningham Loop will soon see some changes. It will run every hour instead of every 30 minutes, because of a driver shortage.

"Years and years ago, we would have 20 people apply for one job, now we have 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 jobs, and you have one person apply," said Director of Clarksville Transit System, Mike Ringgenberg.

Ringgenberg said some drivers chose to leave during the pandemic, while others opted for a new career altogether.

"Right now I think the economy is doing so well there's low unemployment rates and stuff like that — there's jobs." Which is why the system is offering incentives to hire both bus drivers and para-transit drivers.

Applicants must be 21 or older and have a valid commercial driver’s license with a P endorsement. If you are interested in applying but don't have a commercial driver’s license, don't worry. Clarksville Transit will help you with the process.

"It's a customer service job," said Ringgenberg. "It's not about driving buses, it's about trying to help folks get to where they need to go. Is it work, is it play, is it a movie? It may be anywhere, but that's the challenge is trying to make it happen."

