Clarksville Waffle House shooting leaves 2 injured, 1 airlifted

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A shooting took place early this morning at a Clarksville Waffle House. The incident left two injured and one other individual was airlifted to Nashville.

Around 2:55 a.m. officers from the Clarksville Police Department responded to the call at a Waffle House at 1683 Ft. Campbell Blvd.

Upon arriving, officers located the two injured individuals. They stated to police that they were at the Waffle House when the shooting occurred. Police report that their injuries did not appear to be life threatening. The injured went to or were dropped off at Tennova Hospital and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital.

According to police, the individual who was airlifted was shot twice. There is no information regarding the status of the individual at this time.

No arrests have been made as detectives continue to investigate. The crime scene unit is processing the scene and two of the northbound lanes of Ft. Campbell Blvd., in front of the Waffle House are being blocked until the scene is clear.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Detective Luebke at 931-648-0656, ext. 5645. Individuals can also submit an anonymous tip to P3tips.com/591 or call Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477.