Clarksville woman dies in house fire now identified

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville woman died Wednesday night after her home caught fire, emergency officials said.

The woman was identified as Gina Wes, 50.

Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to 147 Darlene Dr. for an apartment fire at 9:42 p.m. The first engine arrived at 9:45 p.m. with light smoke coming from the front door of an apartment in the tri-plex. Firemen found Wes, where she succumbed to her injuries. Montgomery County EMS said she died at the scene.

"At this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to Gina Wes' family and friends, whose lives have been irreversibly impacted by this heart-wrenching loss," fire officials said. "We urge the community to join us in supporting and comforting those affected by this tragic event, offering our love, sympathy, and any assistance they may require during this trying period."

No cause of the fire has been announced.