Clarksville woman indicted for death of 13-year-old child

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police arrested Clarksville woman again Tuesday in relation to charges stemming to the death of her 13-year-old child.

Authorities charged Cheyenne Maddox with aggravated child abuse, neglect and endangerment of her child who died in her home.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

The case comes from a call to first responders July 6 after the death of the teen. When police arrived at the home, the floor contained so much trash their steps couldn't hit the ground, according to the affidavit of complaint. She had just moved into that home with her children July 1.

At the time, she was arrested then for five counts of child abuse and neglect related to her other children.

The new charge from Tuesday comes from the evidence presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury.

She is now in jail on a $75,000 bond.

