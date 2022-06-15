Clarksville woman charged with child abuse, murder following death of 5-month-old

CLARKSVILLE, Md. — A Clarksville woman has been indicted on charges of Aggravated Child Abuse and First Degree Murder following the death of 5-month-old Angel Stanford.

Police were called to a home on Hadley Drive in August 2021 at around 8 a.m. for a baby that was unresponsive.

The baby's grandmother, 44-year-old Toni Lynn Camia told police she took a bath with the baby, fell asleep and that the baby was not breathing.

Clarksville Police

Angel was taken to the hospital where she later died.

An autopsy of the baby found that the primary cause of death was probable drowning and a contributory cause of death was acute methamphetamine intoxication.

Clarksville Police say this information, along with additional evidence from the investigation which included blood results showing methamphetamines in Toni Camia’s blood was presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury earlier this month.

An indictment was subsequently issued for Camia and was served to her at the Montgomery County Jail where she was already incarcerated on unrelated charges.