Clarksville works towards safer streets with a new city-wide Safety Action Plan

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To help prevent roadway fatalities and serious injuries, the city of Clarksville is developing a Safety Action Plan. It is called Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A), and it includes pedestrians, cyclists, public transit riders and motorists, according to Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

How will it work?

The SS4A Safety Action Plan will first locate a number of risk factors related to injuries and transportation fatalities, such as speeding, impaired driving, unsafe road infrastructure and distracted driving.

There is opportunity for citizens to get involved as well, with a brief, five-minute survey.

Then, once the first draft of the Action Plan is complete, the city of Clarksville will be able to apply for implementation of capital construction grant funds through the federal discretionary grant program.

When is it expected to be complete?

The Safety Plan is being funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration. It is expected to be complete by the Summer of 2024.

Once complete, there will be opportunities for the public to review and make comments both online and during in-person meetings.

Why is the plan in place?

“The objective of the Safety Action Plan is to provide specific projects for creating safer transportation in our community, reviewing our policies to ensure safety is an underlying theme in all that we do, and ultimately to strive towards Vision Zero, a mission to eliminate severe injuries and fatalities related to transportation,” Mayor Pitts said. “To provide the most benefit to the community and to understand the priorities of our public, it is imperative that we hear from the citizens and traveling public that use the City’s transportation facilities every day whether that be a public street, sidewalk, bike lane, or the Clarksville Transit System.”