Clarksville's 'Dinner with the Trucks' returns amid continued demand

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Clarksville, it's not unusual to see crowds lined up for food trucks.

Misti Denbow is the owner of Coffee Express, one of at least 20 food trucks that participated at the latest "Dinner with the Trucks".

Denbow said, “so Coffee Express started when my husband retired out of the army- he did over 20 years- and we said 'what are we going to do?' So coffee it was".

The event is held on the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Two Rivers Mall Shopping Center.

“We meet so many people, like for us, that’s the best part is all the people that we get to meet,” said Denbow.

"Dinner with the Trucks" is hosted by Clarksville Food Trucks, a group founded by Shirley Brown."Everybody just loves a food truck," she said.

In May of 2020 she recruited four trucks to set up shop. Since then, the group has been on a roll. Brown said, "we’re at about 70 food trucks right now."

It's an industry that she said has taken off, especially since the pandemic.

“A lot of people as you can see, out here, they love to go up to food that is freshly cooked, it’s right there, done, they can grab it, they can go, they don’t have to go into a restaurant, they don’t have to sit”.

Brown said new food trucks are opening every day, and as long as the community continues to show support, it's an industry that won't be slowing down any time soon.

“Just seeing them come out here with their families, meeting new people, making friends out here, that’s what it’s all about," said Brown. "So I’m excited to see what the future is for Clarksville.”

Brown said she is retiring after this season. The final "Dinner with the Trucks" will be October 1.