Clarksville's temporary warming shelter brings people in from the cold and needs volunteers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With those dropping temperatures comes a need for life-saving homeless shelters and a need for volunteers.

Clarksville Ubran Area Ministries runs the only shelter for people experiencing homelessness in the gym, at Madison Street United Methodist Church.

Those who would like to volunteer can sign up here.

Candi Coleman and her mom have a while to work on a thousand piece puzzle.

She knows the sounds of sleet are not letting up and the cold outside will a last a long time. In Clarksville, she finds comfort here inside the church gym.

"I was feeling kind of down because of a lot of things that are going on in my life," said Candi. "Sometimes I don't feel worthy like I'm not worthy or whatever."

Candi picked up one of the bags donated to people staying at the shelter. Hers had a handwritten letter inside.

"It says 'You may be down right now but let this little bag', because it comes in a little bag, 'Remind you, you are worth so much' and I stopped right there and just started crying," said Candi. "And then I started reading a little more and it says that 'there are people who care about you'."

The gym in the church is the only place for people experiencing homelessness in Clarksville to go for shelter.

Deborah Ashcraft runs the warming shelter as a part of the Clarksville Urban Area Ministries.

"This is not permanent this is a temporary solution and right now we are just trying to save lives this winter," said Deborah.

She foresees freezing temperatures will keep the shelter open for another 45 days.

"I was not expecting a whole month in a row and that makes it hard on all the volunteers," said Ashcraft.

Needing shifts covered to provide the basics for these people, Deborah hopes next Winter looks different.

"Just at my doors, at my office we are averaging at least 20 new homeless clients a month if not more," said Ashcraft.

Ashcraft said the city helped to get the word out about the shelter and even created a bus stop for people to get there.

She said she hopes people experiencing homelessness have a permanent place to find shelter and services.

"Because they need all those wrap around services," said Ashcraft.

These services would help Candi with what she wants for herself.

"To get a job, be stable and be able to live my life," said Candi.

