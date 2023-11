MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee State University officials have canceled classes in Peck Hall.

Classes have been canceled for the day and Peck Hall offices and the P.O.D. are also closed for the day as well.

Officials reported that there was no threat to campus.

All building activities will resume as scheduled on Thursday.

This is a breaking news situation and we will update as more information comes in.