Classic cars on display at Cheekwood during Father's Day weekend

It's an "Exposition of Elegance" — more than 50 classic cars from around the world will be on display at Cheekwood during Father's Day weekend.

"Nothing in my life has brought more joy to people than old cars," said classic car owner Allen Strong.

He was talking about the joy of taking a trip back in time, of invoking imagination and nostalgia.

He brought his beauty from Illinois.

"It's a 1915 Packard 338 Special Roadster. But it's the only one built. There's no other car like it," Strong said.

Dozens of other special vehicles will be present at Cheekwood over the weekend — a seemingly perfect backdrop for a collection of cars from a bygone era.

There's something for everyone: luxury sedans, European roadsters, even micro-cars.

Jess Settle is another participant of the event, helping a local friend to display 3 of his Packards, including a '36.

"It's rolling artwork, is what it is," Settle said. "And to believe that people just drove these around every day like we drive our cars today — it's pretty remarkable and fascinating all at the same time."

While the classics focused on many details, passenger comfort was less of a priority. Amenities like air conditioning were not included.

"It is that era. It's being able to step back in time and think 'well what was it like to live in a grand home like this?'" said Cheekwood's Jane MacLeod.

MacLeod said the hope is that the event will become a Father's Day weekend tradition.

"It's a great family event; you don't just have to be a car lover to love this event," MacLeod said.