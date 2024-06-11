Classic sign removed ahead of restoration as Friedman's final day approaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A very familiar sight has been part of a Nashville business since the 1950s. Monday was the end of an era, but the story isn't over.

"You see the soldier?" Nestor Ilagan asked his young son, Isiah. "See the soldier on the sign there?"

That familiar sign at Friedman's Army Navy Outdoor Store is something Nestor knew he had to share with his son.

"Daddy used to work on that sign," Nestor said.

While Nestor worked for Friedman's he was the sign guy, posting messages over 21st Avenue like 'Chuck Norris Would Shop Here'.

"Some of our best hits were anything to do with the zombie apocalypse," Nestor smiled. "During the Stanley Cup playoffs, back in 2018, it said 'Penguins Fan? Bless Your Heart.' It's a very southern way of welcoming the opposing team. It's a vintage sign. I'd say it's right there in the same class as classic vintage Nashville signs like Wendell Smith's, like Robert's Western World, and the old Jones Pet Shop which is now the Fido coffee shop."

Nestor said this sign began at a different Friedman's store in 1955.

"It was originally out at the Gallatin Road location," he said.

After 75 years of the Friedman's business itself being in middle Tennessee, owner Frank Friedman has decided to close the final store this week. With that, the familiar sign is coming down.

"Oh, man, I just noticed all the neon is off of it," Nestor said as a crew worked on the sign. "That really throws me off right there."

The sign's going to Liquid Fire Vintage Neon.

"We acquire vintage signs and restore them and try to find homes for them," said Klint Griffin of Liquid Fire Vintage Neon. "It could go to maybe a business, a restaurant, a bar."

While he doesn't know where this sign will end up yet, Klint said the sign is something special, something that holds a lot of memories to people.

"I wanted to bring my son to witness it one last time, try to develop a core memory there," Nestor said. "Daddy used to work on that, every day for 12 years. I'm glad you're able to see it, bud."

This is the final week for Friedman's. The last day is Saturday.