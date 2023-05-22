Clay County, Celina residents without ambulance services until further notice

CELINA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clay County and Celina residents are without an ambulance and EMS services as of this morning.

A statement was released about the situation on the Clay County EMS Facebook page just before 11 a.m. Monday.

The county mentioned reaching out to state officials to help as they work to resolve this situation.

"Clay County and Celina citizens I regret to inform you at this time were are without an ambulance service inside the county. State EMS office is aware of the situation and other counties are currently working together to run emergency calls as they come into our dispatcher center. Please understand emergency medical 911 calls may have an extended response."

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this article as more information is released.