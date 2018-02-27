Cleanup Crew Member Allegedly Steals Money From Crime Scene
3:25 PM, Feb 27, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A member of a crime scene cleaning crew was accused of stealing money from a home where he was cleaning up a murder scene.
According to officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in October, Christopher Bianchi was at a home on Iroquois Drive in Thompson Station cleaning up a crime scene. The home was the scene of a homicide.
Once the scene was cleared, a resident of the home returned and found that an envelope of money was missing from a bedroom.
TBI agents arrested Bianchi, who's from Georgia, and charged him with stealing the money from the cleared crime scene.
On February 12, the Williamson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Christopher Bianchi with one count of Theft.
He was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.